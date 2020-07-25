Accelera Acquires Amazon AWS Cloud Partner Ayenem

Digital transformation firm Accelera has acquired Ayenem, a cloud security and automation services company and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner. Financial of the deal were not released.

Both companies are headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The acquisition will enhance Accelera’s consulting, delivery, and operational services capability, the buyer said. Ayenem’s expertise spans DevOps automation, security-focused DevSecOps, and cloud platforms including containers, the company said.

Accelera has viewed what it calls a “significant gap” in the market for migrating organizations to public cloud while providing continuous support. The Ayenem deal was completed, at least in part, to fill that gap, the company said.

For its part, Accelera also has Microsoft Azure cloud services expertise, and has been Microsoft’s federal cloud partner of the year multiple times.

Accelera Acquires Ayenem: ‘Baked-In’ Security

Accelera, led by CEO Anthony Woodward, serves government and mid-market companies. Woodward previously founded Bulletproof Networks before AC3 acquired that firm in 2018. (AC3 is a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, according to ChannelE2E research.)

Reflecting on this latest deal, Woodward commented:

“There comes a point where you need strong technology delivery capability and we have been on the lookout for partners to bring this into the tent. We’ve been doing technology and security delivery work with Ayenem for a while, so it made sense to move the game up to have a focused go-to-market in the space.”

Ayenem Co-Founder Matt Flannery added:

“Many organizations migrate to the cloud to implement highly agile DevOps processes – only to then try and retrofit security. Our approach is to bake in a security framework from the beginning. That means ongoing support and continuous services with a security focus.”

Flannery now transitions to CTO of Accelera.

Amazon AWS Cloud: Partner Acquisitions

Accelera says it will also build on Ayenem’s existing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Indeed, Accelera is consolidating all of Ayenem’s partners – AWS, Aqua Security and HashiCorp – under its banner, leveraging the capabilities of each for the best fit in engagements, the company said.

The AWS ecosystem has proven an attractive target for M&A activity. ChannelE2E has tracked a range of deals around the globe centered on MSPs and IT consulting firms partnered with Amazon Web Services.