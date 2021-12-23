Accelalpha Expands South American Presence With LogistiChange Acquisition

Accelalpha, a portfolio company of Century Park Capital Partners, has acquired LogistiChange to expand its Oracle cloud application consulting services to South America, according to a statement released by the company.

Accelalpha Acquires LogistiChange

Accelalpha is an IT services provider focused on supply chain, customer experience, enterprise performance management and ERP cloud modernization. As a long-time Oracle strategic partner, the company provides IT services to implement and manage Oracle cloud applications, according to the statement. Accelalpha has offices around the globe, with major presence in the U.S., Singapore and India.

LogistiChange is known across South America for its expertise and experience working with all aspects of logistics and warehouse management. These capabilities complement and strengthen Accelalpha’s enterprise transformation capabilities in both implementation and post-implementation support for Oracle Cloud customers.

LogistiChange has a strong presence in Latin America in the retail, pharmaceutical, 3PL and fast-food industries. LogistiChange is particularly experienced with companies that rely on e-commerce and home delivery with operations that have a high level of automation, according to the statement. The company helps customers improve warehouse operations through expertise in the Oracle WMS solution and supply chain management, according to the statement.

The acquisition will expand Accelalpha’s delivery of Oracle cloud solutions capabilities to South America and strengthens the company’s post implementation services for Oracle cloud applications. Together, Accelalpha and LogistiChange will deliver integrated solutions including Oracle ERP, EPM, WMS, OTM and GTM to support Oracle’s full range of cloud applications, according to the statement.

Accelalpha Acquires LogistiChange: “An Exceptional Opportunity”

Nat Ganesh, Accelalpha CEO, commented on the news:

“Accelalpha’s acquisition of LogistiChange enables us to become an organization that can implement, integrate and manage all of the Oracle cloud applications to deliver comprehensive solutions for our customers across South America.”

Sergio Lillo Bustamante, CEO at LogistiChange, added: