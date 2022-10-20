Financial Services MSP M&A: ACA Group Acquires Compliance Resource Partners

ACA Group, an MSP that offers governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions to financial services customers, has acquired Compliance Resource Partners Inc (CRP) for an undisclosed sum.

ACA Group Acquires Compliance Resource Partners

ACA Group, founded in 2002, is based in New York, New York. The company, backed by mid-market private equity firm Genstar Capital, had more than 1,250 employees serving more than 6,300 customers as of May 2022. ACA’s service catalog spans Brexit consulting, compliance-oriented consulting and managed services, cybersecurity, risk management and privacy capabilities, regulatory hosting and more.

CRP, founded in 2001, is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The company has five employees listed on LinkedIn. CRP’s areas of expertise include compliance advisory services for registered investment advisers.

ACA will benefit from CRP’s team of experts, according to the company.

This is ACA Group’s third M&A deal of the year. In a far larger deal, ACA and Foreside Financial Group merged in May 2022 to become one of the largest providers of tech-enabled GRC solutions globally. In September 2022, the company acquired Focus 1 Associates, a regulatory compliance firm supporting wealth management, private equity, hedge fund, and diversified financial services customers.

ACA Acquires CRP: Management Insights

Shvetank Shah, CEO, ACA Group, commented on this most recent deal:

“We’re thrilled to welcome the CRP team to ACA Group, as we continue to target companies with top talent, great client service, and well-established GRC offerings to bolster our own. As we continue to grow and evolve, we’re proud to stand out as a global industry leader of integrated solutions for GRC.”

Kimberly Collins, president, Compliance Resource Partners, said: