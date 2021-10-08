Aabyss Limited Acquires Cisco Partner Netcom Technologies

The acquisition of Netcom bolsters Aabyss Limited's presence in northern England and increases its headcount by adding Netcom's employees.

Aabyss Limited has acquired fellow British MSP and Cisco partner Netcom Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition bolsters Aabyss’ presence in northern England and increases its headcount with all Netcom employees remaining with the company, according to Aabyss.

The deal follows a similar acquisition which saw Aabyss acquire Bolton, England-based Tandem Systems in 2019. That deal saw Tandem’s Adam Warren join Aabyss as chief information officer and Aabyss’ founder and then-CIO Troy Midwood move to the chief operating officer position.

Aabyss Acquires Netcom Technologies: “A Perfect Fit”

Andrew Allen, CEO, Aabyss, commented:

“Netcom’s reputation as a trusted managed services provider is well earned and is an essential part of our plan for continued regional expansion. Our commitment to our values and to our clients means we seldom find the right quality of firm to join the Aabyss family. I’m delighted to say that Netcom and Aabyss are a perfect fit. I’m very excited about our future together and the enhanced benefits it represents for our people and clients.”

Mark Kindred, Managing Director, Netcom said:

“We are very proud of the reputation we have built over 16 years, providing proactive Managed IT and Cyber Security support from our home in Sheffield across the whole of the UK. The cultural fit with Aabyss and complementary service portfolio creates an exciting opportunity to bring our collective expertise to a wider audience.”

Aabyss were assisted on the acquisition by both Hill Dickinson, led by Matt Noon and Phil Wallbank and SB&P, led by Rob Young.