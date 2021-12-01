5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 December 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Aviatrix, BigID, BT, Cisco, Civo, Fortinet, Illumio, New Relic, SolarWinds, TitanHQ, Verizon Business, Windstream Enterprise & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A Rumor – BT Buyout: Telecom giant BT appears to be preparing itself for a company sale, Bloomberg reports.

2. MSP Software – Anti-Phishing Technology: TitanHQ has launched SpamTitan Plus to help partners combat Zero-Day email phishing attacks.

3. Multi-Cloud Network Security: Aviatrix has announced ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard, which embeds network security across the Aviatrix multi-cloud native data plane and enables every network node to provide security inspection and enforcement, the company said.

4. Multi-Cloud Data Discovery and Protection: BigID has launched a set of Auto Discovery apps, which allow customers to “quickly and automatically find sensitive and personal data stored in the cloud” — including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. SolarWinds Channel Chief: SolarWinds has named Jeff McCullough as VP of worldwide partners sales. He will focus on building and strengthening relationships with cloud service partners, global system integrators, distributors, and resellers, among other ecosystem members.

2. New Relic Channel Chief: New Relic has named Riya Shanmugam as group VP of global alliances and channels. The move comes a few months after New Relic’s CEO transition and a shift to a more cloud-friendly business model at the observability software provider.

3. Partnership – Managed SD-WAN Services: Two updates to consider…

Verizon Business has added new Cisco managed SD-WAN services, which feature support for 5G connectivity.

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, has released SD-WAN with Fortinet managed service enhancements to help customers further optimize their networks.

4. Partner Program – Zero Trust: Illumio has announced the new Illumio Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAP). The program emphasizes ntegrations with technology partners.

5. Partner Program – Kubernetes Cloud Services: Civo has launched a Partner Program, which is designed to bring sales leads to Civo in exchange for commissions.

6. Earnings: Salesforce ($CRM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise ($HPE) each announced longer-term business forecasts caused investor concern on Wall Street. On the flip side, Zscaler and NetApp announced stronger results than Wall Street was expecting.

