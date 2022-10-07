5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 07 October 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves Advanced Micro Devices, AudIT for MSPs, Blackpoint Cyber, ConnectWise, N-able Empower 2022, Thoma Bravo, MDR security for MSPs & more. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. AudIT for MSPs: Hmmm….

2. Thoma Bravo’s Next Move: The private equity firm, which owns ConnectWise, expands its IT automation focus to include this new investment…

3. ServiceNow Counters ElasticSearch: Here’s how.

4. Chip Warning: Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices on October 6 provided third-quarter revenue estimates that were about a billion dollars less than previously forecast, signaling the chip slump could be much worse than expected, Reuters reported.

5. MDR and SOC Services for MSPs: Blackpoint Cyber has introduced BlackPoint Response, Managed Defender for Endpoint, an Apple macOS agent and vulnerability scanning capabilities. The company offers 24×7 MDP and SOC services to MSPs.

6. Partnerships – MDR for MSPs: Keep an eye on N-able. The MSP software company is building third-party partnerships to extend MDR services to MSPs. We’ll share details from the N-able Empower 2022 conference soon.

