5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 06 December 2022

Today's channel partner & MSP market news involves Apple Self Service repair; ConnectSecure CEO Peter Bellini; Right to Repair PCs, notebooks and smartphones; SBA disaster recovery loans; Zscaler zero trust research & more.

December 6, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Frequency: Every business morning.

Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. SMB Disaster Recovery Loans – Hurricanes Fiona and Ian: The U.S. Small Business Administration will waive the interest rate for the first year on new disaster loans and extend the initial payment deferment period automatically to 12 months. The change is effective for all disaster loans approved in response to a disaster declared on or after September 21, 2022, through September 30, 2023. The effective date covers SBA disaster loans currently available for Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian declared earlier this year. SBA does not have the authority to forgive interest that has already accrued on disbursed loan funds. As of December 5, 2022, SBA has approved $1.2 billion for residents and businesses impacted by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

2. Leadership – Vulnerability Management for MSPs: ConnectSecure has named Peter Bellini as CEO.

3. Apple Right to Repair: Apple is launching Self Service Repair in Europe. The service initially covers customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. Source: Apple, December 6, 2022.

4. Right to Repair: See all of our Right to Repair coverage here.

5. Research – Cloud Security and Zero Trust Challenges: More than 90% of organizations migrating to the cloud have implemented, are implementing, or are in the process to implement a zero trust architecture, Zscaler reports. However, only 22% of global IT decision-makers claim to be ‘fully confident’ their organization is leveraging the potential of their cloud infrastructure, presenting an opportunity for zero trust initiatives, the company said.

