5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 9 May 2023

Happy Tuesday. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on May 9, 2023.

Deals list for 2023 now available: ChannelE2E’s 2023 Mergers and Acquisitiosn list of deals for IT service providers, managed service providers, technology service providers, cloud service providers, and more has been updated and is now current. Check out the 2023 deals list and the list for all the years ChannelE2E has tracked at this link . What’s happening in M&A this year? Bigger private equity funds are chasing bigger managed services deals this year, ChannelE2E reported .

Wes Spencer’s new gig: Privileged access management (PAM) and password management vendor CyberFox has named Wes Spencer as its new vice president of cybersecurity strategy. Spencer was the co-founder and CISO of Perch Security, and he also served as VP, external CSO at ConnectWise. At CyberFox he will identify and create product focus strategies, lead internal and external thought leadership initiatives, work with product marketing and development teams on short and long-term reoadmaps, and help partners build cybersecurity maturity.

What CISOs say: A new survey of 1,600 CISOs shows that employee turnover is driving data loss. A full 82% of those surveyed said they believe employees leaving contributed to a data loss incident. Additionally, 62% said they would pay a ransomware threat and 61% said they would place a cyber insurance claim to recover losses. The survey is from cybersecurity company Proofpoint .

Cloud spending growth slows: While cloud infrastructure services spending continues to rise – up 19% to $66.4 billion in Q1 – customer investments are slowing due to macroeconomic uncertainties, with growth falling below 20% for the first time, according to analyst firm Canalys . The firm said enterprises are reducing cloud spend as part of overall cuts to IT budgets, looking to optimize cloud costs and control cloud waste and improve efficiency of cloud deployments.

LinkedIn layoffs: Careers social media network Linkedin has cut over 700 jobs, according to a Reuters report. The company, whose parent is Microsoft, is cutting jobs in its sales, operations, and support teams. LinkedIn will also eliminate the slimmed down job app it offers in China, following on the company’s 2021 decision to mostly withdraw from the country.