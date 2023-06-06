5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 6 June 2023

Another Tuesday has arrived. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on June 6, 2023.

More services for Pax8: Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has added Vade , a global AI-based cybersecurity specialist, to its cloud marketplace. Vade’s Microsoft 365 (M365) security solutions combine AI and human-powered detection and response, designed specifically for managed service providers (MSPs). The collaboration enables MSPs to offer a comprehensive suite of email security services to prevent advanced cyber-attacks and improve email security for their customers.

New board member: The Alliance of Channel Women has named Maureen O’Connell as a new board member replacing outgoing director Bridget Kang who is departing to pursue a graduate degree. O’Connell is senior director of national partners sales at Comcast Busienss and Masergy.

Infoblox scores new channel chief: Former HPE channel chief George Hope has joined Infoblox as VP of Americas Partner Sales. He’ll be working remotely from Charleston, South Carolina.

SASE expansion: Secure access services edge (SASE) provider Exium , announced an expansion of its platform to enable MSP partners to be able to secure mobile and IoT devices for their customers using the same unified platform and policies they use for PCs and office locations.