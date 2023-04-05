5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 5 April 2023

It’s Wednesday evening. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to wind up your day on April 5, 2023.

Distributors evolve for the cloud era: Online marketplaces continue to grow and it’s not just a “Peloton moment,” according to Jay McBain, Canalys chief analyst of ecosystems, channels and alliances. And distributors are playing a major role – now acting as ecosystem orchestrators. That was one of McBain’s top 10 trends presented at The Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals event this week

What do big MSP clients want?: Wondering what those big enterprise customers are looking for in a managed service provider? This article cites cultural alignment, word-of-mouth recommendations, metrics and use cases, and the confidence to challenge the client’s preconceived notions. The biggest mistake? Choosing based on technical capabilities alone without factoring in the provider’s ability to align IT with business goals.

New identity and access management solution for MSPs: Identity and access management specialist Evo Security is partnering with Solutions Granted , an MSSP that offers cybersecurity solutions to MSPs. The partnership will allow Solutions Granted to help MSPs improve their internal cybersecurity posture.

API security is crucial: F5 has introduced new machine learning enhancements to its cloud security portfolio with advanced API endpoint discovery, anomaly detection, telemetry, and behavioral analysis. The company said that it’s important to protect APIs because they are now the building blocks of modern web and mobile experiences.

Economy/labor market slows: Private sector employment increased by 145,000 jobs in March and annual pay was up 6.9% year over year, according to the March ADP National Employment Report released today. Pay gains decelerated for both job stayers and job changers during the month. However, there were decreases in information service provider businesses (-7,000) and professional/business services businesses (-46,000). ADP’s chief economist said the March payroll data shows the economy is slowing.