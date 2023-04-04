5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 4 April 2023

It’s Tuesday evening. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to wind up your day on April 4, 2023.

MSPs get a stadium : Kaseya has won naming rights for the Miami-Dade Arena, home to the Miami Heat, in a $117 million deal. CEO Fred Voccola said: “This deal represents the largest investment a software company focused on supporting MSPs and their end customers has ever made in building the awareness of the industry, which adds credibility for our customers as they sell to their customers. Beyond the awareness that this deal brings to the MSP industry, Kaseya customers will get access to unique experiences as the company hosts special events and other activities at the Kaseya Center in the future. Additionally, Kaseya will work with MSP customers to provide access to their end customers for similar events and activities at the venue.”

MSP tool gets HIPAA certification : Pia , the automated ticket resolution tool for managed service providers (MSPs) has achieved certification for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The company said this demonstrates its ongoing commitment to enhance its security measures and data protection protocols and procedures. Pia also recently became a trusted application of ThreatLocker. More on Pia here .

The labor market cools down?: The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover report released today showed that job openings decreased to 9.9 million. That marks the first time US job openings have dipped below 10 million since 2021. Though the monthly numbers can be volatile, Bloomberg said that this lower number suggests labor supply and demand are moving into a better balance.

MSP recognized with an award : Private Equity Wire’s 2023 Emerging Manager Awards has named Align as Best Cloud Services Provider. Align is a global provider of tech infrastructure solutions and managed IT services. Align is a Tier 1 Microsoft Azure cloud service provider focusing on the alternative investment industry. It also offers cybersecurity solutions designed for the Registered Investment Advisors and ALTs community.