5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 27 April 2023
CompTIA Opens ChannelCon Registration; AWS Starts Cloud Layoffs; Lookout Spins Off Mobile Security Biz; Pax8 Adds Splashtop
Happy Thursday. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day, or maybe to wind up your day on April 27, 2023.
What’s In Our Daily Mix?
Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym
- Frequency: Every business day.
Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected].
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- CompTIA ChannelCon heading to Las Vegas: Registration is now open for CompTIA ChannelCon 2023, which is headed to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas this year from August 1-3. The IT industry association also issued a call for speakers. Four education tracks are cybersecurity resilience, workforce tactics, tools for tech vendors, and sales and marketing strategies. AI will also be a featured topic.
- Cloud Layoffs: AWS has begun a round of layoffs in its cloud services and human resources units, according to published reports. The company is also discontinuing its fitness tracker Halo and pulling the plug on its health devices division. The cloud giant has also insituted a hiring freeze not including those in warehouses and delivery work.
- Lookout Focuses on Enterprise: Endpoint-to-cloud security company Lookout, Inc. is selling its consumer mobile security business to F-Secure, a global provider of consumer security products and services. This acquisition expands F-Secure’s market leadership in the communication service provider channel. Lookout will now focus on its enterprise business, the company said.
- Another addition for Pax8: Pax8 announced Splashtop has joined its online cloud marketplace. Splashtop provides cost-effective remote access, support, and endpoint monitoring and management solutions to help empower MSPs to streamline efficiencies and responsiveness for any client, device, application or location. In addition, MSPs can create new revenue streams by reselling the remote work solutions to clients.
- Cyber Insurance and Risk: Cloud-based IT, security, and solutions provider Qualys, Inc. is expanding its partnership with cyber insurance provider Cowbell. The expansion adds a real-time attack surface intelligence feed from Qualys’ External Attack Surface Management (EASM) to assess customer cyber risk for cyber insurance purposes. Cowbell first extended its AI-based cyber insurance program to MSSPs in July 2021.
C. Technology Conferences for MSPs, IT Channel Partners and More
- RSA Conference (April 24-27, San Francisco)
- Kaseya Connect Global (April 24-27, Las Vegas)
- Channel Partners Conference & Expo (May 1-4, Las Vegas)
- Data Center World 2023 (May 8-11)
- Nutanix .Next 2023 (May 9-10)
