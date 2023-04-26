5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 26 April 2023

It’s Tuesday night. Or is it Wednesday morning? Too many flights and time zone changes for this blogger this week with the Kaseya conference, RSA, and everything else going on in the MSP market. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day, or maybe to wind up your day on April 26, 2023.

MSPs love Facebook?: Unified PSA/RMM platform Syncro ’s new survey of 603 MSPs in the US and Canada shows that 57% of MSPs rely on videos and 54% rely on podcasts. Facebook ranked as the top social platform among MSPs surveyed (60%), followed by Linkedin (57%), and Reddit (51%). A digital assistant’s namesake confirmed: Kaseya ’s smart assistant, Cooper, which advises MSPs on how to use the IT Complete platform, is named for CEO Fred Voccola’s dog. Voccola confirmed the story behind the name during his keynote address, and also assured the audience that Cooper was nothing like the Microsoft assistant, Clippy. Time for a retirement party: Donna Grothjan , VP of Worldwide Channel for HPE Aruba Networking , is retiring after more than 30 years of supporting the channel. She spent the past seven years at the helm of Aruba’s worldwide channel program, and leaves a legacy of ‘partner first, partner last,’ the company said. What’s next for ConnectWise?: ConnectWise ’s potential sale to Bain Capital seems to be off for the moment, according to a report citing unnamed sources. Another potential buyer has not been named, and the report says it’s possible that Thoma Bravo may hold onto the company and move it to a different fund, enabling an exit for existing investors. Secure data lake tech: SentinelOne has released the Singularity Security DataLake, a cloud-native platform that provides organizations with insights into data across their security ecosystems. The company announced the Singularity Security DataLake at the 2023 RSA Conference this week.

