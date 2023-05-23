5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 23 May 2023
Former ConnectWise Exec Craig Fulton Resurfaces; Dell Expands APEX Managed Services; Ingram Micro Achieves New AWS Status
Welcome to Tuesday. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on May 23, 2023.
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- Former ConnectWise exec resurfaces: Longtime ConnectWise exec Craig Fulton, who left the MSP platform company in the role of Chief Customer Officer in January this year, has resurfaced. Fulton is now an advisor at Evergreen Services Group, the private equity-backed holding company focused on acquiring B2B services companies across the U.S., including mutiple MSPs over the years. Evergreen describes itself as a “permanent home for your business.” Evergreen most recently acquired Strategic Information Group. We’ll have more coverage of this story soon.
- Dell’s managed services play: Dell is expanding its APEX managed services reach with a number of announcements this week at Dell Technologies World. More coverage of this story soon, too.
- Leadership move: XDR specialist Stellar Cyber named David Wagner as vice president of Global Service Provider Sales. Wagner brings decades of experience to the Stellar Cyber sales management team having served in senior management roles at IBM, Alert Logic, LogRhythm and Securonix.
- Ingram Micro achieves new AWS status: Ingram Micro Inc. is now an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network. The achievement elevates Ingram Micro’s position as an AWS distributor recognized globally for accelerating the growth of AWS Partners and independent software vendors (ISVs) by helping these channel partners to better serve their customers and grow their AWS practices.
- RPA partnership for cloud-based services: Enterprise automation software company UiPath has announced a partnership with Peraton, an integrator and enterprise IT provider to deliver the UiPath Business Automation Platform as a cloud-based managed service to high-security environments within U.S. intelligence, defense, and civilian agencies. Peraton is a specialist in government agencies and secure technology solutions.
