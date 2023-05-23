5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 23 May 2023

: Longtime ConnectWise exec

Craig Fulton

, who left the MSP platform company in the role of Chief Customer Officer in January this year, has resurfaced. Fulton is now an advisor at

Evergreen Services Group

, the private equity-backed holding company focused on acquiring B2B services companies across the U.S., including mutiple MSPs over the years. Evergreen describes itself as a “permanent home for your business.” Evergreen most recently acquired

Strategic Information Group

. We’ll have more coverage of this story soon.