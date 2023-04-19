5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 19 April 2023

It’s Wednesday evening. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to wind up your day on April 19, 2023.

Managed print security : Sharp and ConnectWise are partnering on secure managed print services via a new service that offers visibility into print security for Sharp devices. The service leverages the ConnectWise SIEM, monitored 24/7 by ConnectWise’s security operations center (SOC).

Splunk gets new director : Cybersecurity and observability company, Splunk , has added Yamini Rangan to its board of directors. Rangan is the president, CEO and director of CRM platform HubSpot. She brings more than 25 years of experience in product marketing, sales, and strategy, including customer-facing roles at industry leaders like Dropbox, Workday, and SAP.

New attorney in charge : Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has appointed Carrie Schiff as its first chief legal officer. Schiff will manage Pax8’s legal team, ensure compliance across its global operations, and help drive the mergers and acquisitions process. She will report to CEO John Street.

The tech job market: Meta has begun its most recent round of layoffs, and this time it’s cutting technical positions, according to Marketwatch . The new round of layoffs is reportedly in the range of 4,000. Facebook’s parent company is in the process of cutting a total of 21,000 jobs.