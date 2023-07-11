5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 11 July 2023
Microsoft and Evernote's layoffs; Omega Systems appoints new CEO and new COO; JP Peterson joins High Wire Networks; Axcient news
Happy Tuesday. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on July 11, 2023.
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- Microsoft layoffs: Microsoft has announced a new round of job cuts internally that will impact an unknown number of employees in customer service, support and sales, according to Geekwire. The cuts go beyond the 10,000 global layoffs announced by the company on January 18. Microsoft confirmed the layoffs to Geekwire. The media site pointed to several LinkedIn posts from employees impacted by the new round of cuts.
- Evernote layoffs: Evernote has announced that it will cut most of its Chile and U.S. employees and move its operations to Europe. The move follows the company’s acquisition by Bending Spoons in January 2023. Bending Spoons will assume support and development of Evernote. As of July 11 Evernote has 293 employees listed on LinkedIn.
- New leaders: MSP and MSSP Omega Systems has appointed Mike Fuhrman as CEO, replacing co-founders Bill Kiritsis and Jen Kiritsis. Omega is a portfolio company of Pfingsten Partners. Bill Kiritsis has shifted to focus on growing Omega through mergers and acquisitions. After three successful transactions in 2022, both Bill Kiritsis and Jen Kirisis will be transitioning into roles to provide advisory to Omega’s board on M&A, integration and other strategic objectives. Omega has appointed Bill Tercha as COO. Omega is backed by
- JP Peterson’s new gig: Managed cybersecurity provider High Wire Networks, Inc appointed cybersecurity industry veteran, inventor, and thought leader, John “JP” Peterson, as chief product officer, effective July 17. Peterson will lead High Wire’s Overwatch Cybersecurity product strategy and development. He brings more than 30 years of entrepreneurial and executive experience in product development, sales engineering and technological innovation at technology and cybersecurity companies, including Ericom (Ericsson), Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Barracuda Networks, Juniper Networks, Comodo, U.S. Robotics and 3Com.
- New marketing lead: Axcient has named Bryce Roberts as new vice president of marketing, reporting to CEO Rob Mathews. Roberts has previously worked with IT channel companies including SolarWinds and N-able.
C. Technology Conferences for MSPs, IT Channel Partners and More
- Microsoft Inspire Partner Conference (July 18-19)
- AWS Partner Summit (July 25)
- CompTIA ChannelCon (August 1-3)
- VMware Explore (August 21-24)
