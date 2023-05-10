5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates for 10 May 2023

Happy Wednesday. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on May 10, 2023.

Recessionary headwinds? Not for this MSP platform company : Publicly-held MSP platform company N-able beat its guidance for Q1, the company announced today. Total revenue grew 10% year over year, or 13% on a constant currency basis. N-able issued guidance for the year of total revenue year over year growth of 11% to 12% growthor 12% to 13% on a constant currency basis.

Cove Data Protection expands : N-able also announced an expansion of the Continuity features in its Cove Data Protection with the introduction of Standby Image recovery in Microsoft Azure. The company said the new feature delivers smarter disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), helping MSPs and IT pros provide a full range of recovery services to their end customers.

IT channel companies are optimistic : These results line up with CompTIA’s newly released State of the Channel report which finds that IT channel companies have a generally positive outlook about immediate and near-term business prospects. This is true for the full range of IT channel companies from traditional hardware and break-fix business models, to firms that specialize in consulting and services, to new market entrants who may not even consider themselves a part of the channel. However, there is concern about inflation, increased competition, and customers that have more new options.

Multi-cloud management and monitoring: Nutanix has rolled out several solutions at its .NEXT Conference in Chicago this week, including Nutanix Central , a cloud-delivered solution that provides a single console for visibility, monitoring and management across public cloud, on-premises, hosted or edge infrastructure. Nutanix unveiled its Elevate Service Provider Program in 2021 that included provisions for MSPs and cloud service providers to deliver hybrid and multi-cloud services.

New board member: Managed security services provider to alternative investment firms, Abacus Group, has appointed Stu Solomon as non-executive director. Solomon currently holds the role of president of Recorded Future, a threat intelligence company.