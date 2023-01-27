5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates: 27 January 2023
IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, Dell acquires Cloudify, SAP will cut 2.5% of its global workforce and more in today's channel and MSP updates.
Credit: Getty Images
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, January 27, 2023. Sip up.
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Cloud Orchestration Acquisition: Dell has scooped up Cloudify, an Israeli startup that has built a platform for cloud orchestration and infrastructure automation, according to TechCrunch which broke the news this week. The deal is reportedly worth between $70 and $100 million.
- Encora Acquires Excellerate: The Scottsdale, Arizona-based next-gen product engineering company said it has acquired global technology solutions and services company Excellerate. Private equity-backed Encora said the deal would enhance its capabilities in AI, analytics, and automation as well as deepening its expertise in HealthTech, FinTech, and InsurTech. Excellarate’s 1300+ engineers will expand Encora’s global talent pool to more than 9,000 engineers.
- SAP Layoffs: The enterprise software company said it will cut 2.5% of its global workforce. The goal is to “further focus on strategic growth areas by aligning our operating models and go-to-market approach with our accelerated cloud transformation,” the company said in its quarterly statement. SAP also plans explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, allowing SAP to further focus on cloud growth and profitability.
- IBM Layoffs: The tech giant said that it would cut 3,900 jobs. Those cuts will come from Kyndryl Holdings, the IT services company that IBM spun off in 2022 and from its healthcare divestiture, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The cuts represent 1.4% of IBM’s head count of 280,000.
- Demand Still High for Cybersecurity Pros: There may be a lot of tech company layoffs, but demand is still high for cybersecurity pros, according to the most recent data from CyberSeek, a partnership of CompTIA, Lightcast, and the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. CyberSeek data shows that the total number of employed cybersecurity workers was steady in 2022 at around 1.1 million while the number of online job postings dipped slightly from 769,736 to 755,743 for the 12 month period ending December 2022. Those numbers are historically high. According to Lightcast data, each of the first nine months of 2022 set records for the highest monthly cybersecurity demand since 2012, even though that demand cooled off a little in November and December.
