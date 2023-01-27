5 Channel Partner & MSP News Updates: 27 January 2023

IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, Dell acquires Cloudify, SAP will cut 2.5% of its global workforce and more in today's channel and MSP updates.

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, January 27, 2023. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News