5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 9 March 2023

TeamViewer's new partner program; Cybersecurity spending cuts?; Partner program for LTE and 5G MPSs; Going carbon neutral

Made it to Thursday!. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more as you wind up your day on March 9, 2023. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News