5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 9 March 2023
TeamViewer's new partner program; Cybersecurity spending cuts?; Partner program for LTE and 5G MPSs; Going carbon neutral
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more as you wind up your day on March 9, 2023.
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- TeamViewer intros new portal, program: TeamViewer has launched a new partner program called TeamUP that includes a new unified partner portal for its wide range of partners including resellers, distributors, referral partners, managed service providers and systems integrators. The program offers discounts, dedicated support, sales training, and certifications. The portal includes a deal registration engine, a learning portal, and a marketing materials database.
- Cutbacks in cybersecurity spending?: Are your customers cutting back on tech spending due to economic conditions? An SCmedia report notes that Zscaler and Okta are seeing declines in customer spending. However, companies like Crowdstrike are seeing strong demand, and this company set a record for new subscription customers in Q4. What’s the mood among your customers?
- Partner program for LTE and 5G MSPs: Cradlepoint, a cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions provider said it is expanding its offerings for MSPs to include enhanced NetCloud functionality and licensing benefits, specialized support, and the development of an “MSP Playbook.”
- New leaders appointed: Infrastructure and security services provider Conversant Group has hired four senior business leaders as it gears up for more growth. William Cordio will serve as logistics captain (VP of operations); Gary Schafer will serve as managing director; Ed Myruski will serve as director of rapid betterment; and Jeffrey Slapp will serve as director of sales engineering.
- Going carbon neutral: Deerfield, Illinois-based Meridian Group International, an IT and managed services provider and equipment leasing and financing company, is getting serious about the environment. The company has announced that its reached Carbon Neutral status. The company’s operations spans 4 continents and nearly 1,000 employees. It had committed to reaching Carbon Neutral status by 2025, but achieved the goal 2 years ahead of schedule. More on the project and it’s additional benefits here.
