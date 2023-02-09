5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 9 February 2023
N-able adds Managed EDR, Noventiq Acquires DigiTech, SafeGuard Cyber Launches MSSP Partner Program, Pia aiDesk now Trusted Threatlocker App.
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 9, 2023. Lots of cybersecurity news today. Sip up.
A. Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- N-able Launches Managed EDR: Managed services platform company N-able is building on its existing endpoint protection and response (EDR) service with the launch of N-able Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (Managed EDR). Powered by SentinelOne Vigilance Respond — and offered as a supplement to N-able’s existing EDR — the new Managed EDR enlists SentinelOne’s 24×7 security operations center and Vigilence security experts to monitor, review, and act upon every product -identified threat that could put a network at risk, N-able said.
- Noventiq Acquires Egypt Microsoft Partner: Global digital transformation, cybersecurity solutions and services provider Noventiq has acquired DigiTech, a top Microsoft Partner in Egypt. DigiTech is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and a Licensing Solution Provider with deep expertise in cloud services, especially Azure and M365.
- Partner Program Launch for MSSPs: Integrated cloud communications security and compliance platform SafeGuard Cyber has launched its Illuminate Partner Program for managed security services providers. The program includes security and compliance tech, training, tiered MSSP pricing, and support, and it’s designed to help MSSPs protect customers against cybersecurity threats and compliance risks across clouds.
- Investing in Security: Pia aiDesk, an automated ticket resolution solution for MSPs is now a trusted application for zero trust endpoint security platform ThreatLocker. Essentially this means that Pia aiDesk is on Threatlocker’s predefined list of trust applications, so if an MSP has a policy for Pia aiDesk, Threatlocker will automatically update the policy when new updates are released. This builds on Pia aiDesk’s ongoing security investments which include ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPPA.
- The Stress of Cyber: A new episode of our podcast, Cyber for Hire (produced in cooperation with our sister organization SC Media) has dropped and it features Jason Lewkowicz, EVP and chief services officer at Optiv. Lewkowicz is talking about the high-stress environment that comes with working in cybersecurity and dealing with breaches. That’s especially true for MSPs and MSSPs who are dealing with threats to multiple clients. He talks about policies and strategies that you can implement to help you and your employees avoid the high levels of stress that lead to burnout.
