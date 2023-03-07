5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 7 March 2023
Salesforce Offers ChatGPT-like Capability; Axcient Gets New Channel Chief; New Episode: Cyber for Hire on XDR, MDR; Asigra intros SaaSBackup
Happy Tuesday. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on Tuesday, March 7. Sip up.
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- ChatGPT-like service comes to CRM, sales enablement: Salesforce has announced Einstein GPT, its own implementation of generative AI platform ChatGPT from OpenAI. Salesforce says the new capability is the first generative AI to work with CRM (customer relationship management) platforms. The capability combines Salesforce’s proprietary AI models and trusted data from the Salesforce Data Cloud. The capability will enable customers to leverage AI to generate content across sales, service, marketing, commerce and IT interaction, according to Salesforce. One example: Einstein GPT can generate personalized emails for salespeople to send to customers.
- Building a cybersecurity practice: If you are interested in MDR, XDR or a hybrid of the two solutions and how managed service providers can build a market strategy around these two technologies, you’ll want to check out this week’s episode of the Cyber for Hire podcast. It features Secureworks VP of Strategy, Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances Chris Bell.
- SaaS backup platform unveiled: Asigra has unveiled a backup platform called SaaSBACKUP, designed to provide backup and recovery capabilities to SaaS applications including Salesforce, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace. Asigra said the offering was developed for MSPs and offers a software development kit (SDK) that allows partners to continually add new SaaS app connectors as needed. MSPs can select their own storage environment.
- New channel chief: Axcient, which provides a solution that combines SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure file sync and share into one platform, has announced a new channel chief. Tim Sheahen is now senior vice president of global sales, and he will report to Axcient’s CEO.
- Opportunity alert. Like many industry verticals, banking companies have hit the accelerator on the move to the cloud in the last couple years, but many face bumps along the way, according to a new report from Accenture. After all, banking is a tightly regulated industry with many compliance and security needs. For MSPs who specialize in serving this market, there’s an opportunity to provide banks with the security and compliance services that they need to continue their cloud migrations at the same pace. Lack of security skills in-house could slow the momentum of these companies.
