5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 7 February 2023
Boomi has a new CFO, Thoughtworks and Accenture make acquisitions and more in today's channel partner and MSP news updates. Sip up!
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Sip up.
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Boomi’s New CFO: Connectivity and automation firm Boomi has appointed Arlen Shenkmen as president and CFO. Shenkmen previously served as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Citrix. The company also announced the appointment of Alison Biggan as Chief Marketing Officer. Biggan was previously president of corporate marketing at SAP.
- Folio Photonics Expands Leadership: Next generation data storage company Folio Photonics has also expanded its leadership team. The company announced that industry veteran Greg Kittilson will take the Vice President of Engineering position. Kittilson will lead the engineering team in developing and delivering a proprietary active archive solution, the company said.
- Thoughtworks Acquisition: Thoughtworks has acquired Australia-based Itoc, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and Cloud Managed Services Provider, for an undisclosed sum. The deal expands Thoughtworks’ capabilities to modernize and place digital at the heart of operations for clients on their journeys to the cloud, according to the company.
- Accenture’s Metaverse Investment: Accenture has announced a strategic investment in Looking Glass Factory, a leading hologram company. Looking Glass, with headquarters in Brooklyn, New York and additional operations in Hong Kong, has developed an end-to-end holographic platform, with a lineup of displays that can show content in life-like 3D, without requiring the use of headsets or head-tracking. The investment was made through the company’s investment arm, Accenture Ventures, and is considered an investment in the metaverse, the company said.
- Blockfenders Funding: Data analytics startup Blockfenders has raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round. The cash influx comes from a range of institutional and angel investors, according to the company. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Blockfenders was founded in 2022. The company says it plans to use the cash to further grow its team, build new capabilities like supporting multiple data sources and tokenization, and expand its presence in industries such as healthcare, banking and financial services, enterprises, and technology.
