5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 6 January 2023
A flurry of acquisitions in the healthcare and government IT space and new investments in SASE tech. Sip up!
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, January 6, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Government IT Acquisition: Federal IT services provider MartinFed has acquired Xcel Engineering. The deal will allow MartinFed to broaden its IT and engineering services offerings to the federal, state, and local government sectors, according to the company.
- Cloud Investment: Cloud security company Netskope has raised $401 million to help develop its SASE products and “channel-centric” go-to-market strategy. The short-term debt financing was done via convertible notes and led by investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and CPP Investments also participated.
- Healthcare SaaS Company Going Public: SaaS company CoreConnect, which specializes in the healthcare sector, is looking to go public. The company announced that it has entered into a “business combination agreement” with FG Merger Corp, a special purpose acquisition corporation. The arrangement will result in iCoreConnect “uplisting from the over-the-counter market to the Nasdaq,” and expecting to trade under the ticker ICCT, the company said.
- Expanded Managed Services Offering: Facilities management company, Fisco UK, has partnered with managed workplace services (MWS) provider Apogee Corporation to expand its IT offering. The partnership is part of Apogee’s Affinity Partnership Programme and will see Fisco UK incorporate its managed print services, managed IT services and outsourced document services into its client offering, the companies said.
- Healthcare Services Acquisition: Health Enterprise Partners, backed by private investment firm Cressey & Company, has acquired The InterMed Group, a healthcare technology management services company. InterMed was previously owned by Granite Bridge Partners. The deal will expand and deepen InterMeds’ offering and capacity within the healthcare sector, according to the company.
