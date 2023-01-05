5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 5 January 2023

Codex IT, BearingPoint, WPP General Informatics and Hitachi Group's GlobalLogic all announced M&A deals. Sip up!

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

Healthcare MSP Acquisition: Codex IT, which provides healthcare technology solutions and managed services, has acquired Intranet Consulting, a premier managed services provider (MSP) based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Digital Transformation Deal: WPP announced the acquisition of Fenom Digital, a New Jersey-based digital transformation agency, for an undisclosed sum. Fenom Digital will join WPP’s marketing communications agency Wunderman Thompson, the company said. Insurance MSP M&A: European management and technology consulting firm BearingPoint has acquired Levo Consultants, a Paris-based financial services consultancy that specializes in insurance, banking, and asset management sectors. Latin American MSP Acquisition: GlobalLogic Inc., which is owned by the Hitachi Group Company, acquired Latin American digital and data engineering firm Hexacta for an undisclosed amount. Managed Services Acquisition: General Informatics, a Rosewood Private Investments portfolio company, has acquired VAZATA’s managed services division. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies said the deal will allow VAZATA and General Informatics to focus on their respective core offerings and enhance each company’s capabilities, services, and solutions.

