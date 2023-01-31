5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 31 January 2023
Kaseya makes good on its channel promises, Aryaka offers a new seller program and more for today's channel and MSP news updates. Sip up!
Credit: Getty Images
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- InterVision Expands Services Portfolio: IT managed services provider InterVision is expanding its managed cloud and security services portfolio. The company announced two new offerings: Managed Cloud Services (MCS) for AWS and Azure cloud environments and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) powered by RedSpy365. Both services offer enhanced and expanded cybersecurity designed to address current business and resilience concerns, the company said.
- Kaseya’s Bolstered Partner Program: Kaseya is expanding its partner program and its investment in channel partners, the company said. The expansion of the Kaseya + Datto Global Partner Program will see doubled marketing funds and a larger team, according to the company. The Global Partner Program is a tiered system with partners moving up depending on their annual spend – Silver ($1K), Gold ($25K), Platinum ($100K) and Blue Diamond ($250K). Now, customers can combine their Datto and Kaseya spend, meaning that many of them will qualify at higher levels, Kaseya said.
- Aryaka Offers New Seller Program: Meanwhile, unified SASE and SD-WAN solutions provider Aryaka has unveiled a new “elite” seller program with its Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner program. Aryaka THROTTLE provides enhanced partner support, targeted marketing support, qualified lead generation, and personalized seller incentives, according to the company. The program was announced during Aryaka’s Q1 Partner Webinar.
- Saviynt’s Debt Raise: Identity security company Saviynt announced that it has raised $205 million in debt from AB Private Credit Investors’ Tech Capital Solutions group. This comes just as the company’s founder, Sachin Nayyar, returned to the company as CEO alongside newly-appointed president Paul Zolfaghari. Nayyar said the loan will be put toward expanding the company’s platform, acquiring customers, and growing the company’s partner ecosystem. This brings Saviynt’s total raise to date to $270 million.
- Cerberus Sentinel Extends Offerings With New Partnership: Global cybersecurity and compliance provider Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation, which trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker CISO, has announced a strategic partnership with Kivu Consulting. The partnership will extend its service offerings in a number of areas, including incident response, digital forensics, ransomware negotiation, and proprietary cyber threat intelligence, the company said. In turn, Cerberus Sentinel will further extend Kivu’s proactive cyber advisory services in North and South America. This agreement is the first of its kind for Cerberus Sentinel, according to the company.
