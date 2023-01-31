5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 31 January 2023

Kaseya makes good on its channel promises, Aryaka offers a new seller program and more for today's channel and MSP news updates. Sip up!

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected]

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

InterVision Expands Services Portfolio: IT managed services provider InterVision is expanding its managed cloud and security services portfolio. The company announced two new offerings: Managed Cloud Services (MCS) for AWS and Azure cloud environments and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) powered by RedSpy365. Both services offer enhanced and expanded cybersecurity designed to address current business and resilience concerns, the company said. Kaseya’s Bolstered Partner Program: Kaseya is expanding its partner program and its investment in channel partners, the company said. The expansion of the Kaseya + Datto Global Partner Program will see doubled marketing funds and a larger team, according to the company. The Global Partner Program is a tiered system with partners moving up depending on their annual spend – Silver ($1K), Gold ($25K), Platinum ($100K) and Blue Diamond ($250K). Now, customers can combine their Datto and Kaseya spend, meaning that many of them will qualify at higher levels, Kaseya said.