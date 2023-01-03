5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 3 January 2023

Happy New Year! Expedient shuffles C-level leadership, GTT emerges from Chapter 11 and the IoT market is poised for growth. Sip up!

Happy New Year! Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

C-Level Changes: Expedient has announced a number of key C-level leadership changes. The moves are aimed at providing long-term management continuity as Expedient looks to grow and expand its Cloud, Management Infrastructure, and Data Center Colocation offerings, the company said. Most notably, the company’s president and CEO Shawn McGorry has moved to the chairman position, while Bryan Smith, who formerly served as Expedient’s CSO, will take the CEO role. Cybersecurity Contract: High Wire Networks, a global managed security and technology enablement services provider, has won a managed services contract renewal to deliver tech services for an unnamed Fortune 500 healthcare company with more than 3,000 medical clinics nationwide. The contract is valued at $1.2 million annually, increasing from the previous $600,000 contract announced last year, the company said. GTT Ends Chapter 11: GTT Communications, which provides managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has successfully completed its financial restructuring process and emerged from its chapter 11 cases. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in a bid to reorganize its debt-laden business. While it sold off its infrastructure business, it vowed at the time to maintain its SD-WAN, Internet, Security, and voice services during the bankruptcy process. AWS Contract: Cloud services provider Innovative Solutions has announced a new multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services. As a result of this collaboration, Innovative Solutions and AWS will tightly align their sales, marketing, and delivery teams to effectively accelerate the adoption of cloud services in the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) and startup industry segments with a key focus on software, fintech, life sciences, and retail industries, the companies said. IoT Market Growth: As we enter the new year, companies are excited to share their market predictions. To that end, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market is expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2027, according to Reportlinker.com.

