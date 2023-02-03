5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 3 February 2023
NTT and Palo Alto Networks team up on a SASE solution, Accenture makes a life science acquisition and more in today's MSP and channel updates.
Credit: Getty Images
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 3, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected]
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- NTT’s New SASE-Based Offering: NTT has partnered with Palo Alto Networks to provide a new SASE-based offering. The new offering is designed to help enterprises meet current digital transformation challenges and enable more flexible ways of working, according to NTT. Customers will also be able save money through a reduction in the number of vendors, tools, and technology stacks they need to support their business, the company said.
- IT Services Acquisition: Cloud solutions provider FluidOne has acquired fellow British company Highlander Computing Solutions Ltd, a supplier of enterprise IT infrastructure and SME IT managed services. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal will expand the London-based FluidOne’s reach into the North of England and grow its revenue by 35%, according to the company.
- MSP Acquisition: Stateside, The 20 MSP has acquired Dallas Network Services (DNS) for an undisclosed amount. Dallas Network Services is a managed service provider based out of Addison, Texas. With this acquisition, The 20 MSP and DNS seek to build on their preexisting partnership, remain on a rapid growth trajectory, and develop new, higher-value offerings for their collective client base, the companies said.
- Accenture’s Life Sciences Investment: Accenture has acquired Bionest, a strategy and consulting firm that works with biopharma organizations. The acquisition – Accenture’s third this year – bolsters the company’s team with 46 “scientifically-minded” consultants, executives and specialists in the U.S. and Europe, the company said. Bionest specializes in life sciences, health, pharma, drug development, and business. The team will join Accenture Strategy in the Life Sciences practice.
- Gaming Acquisition: Elys Game Technology has acquired premium software engineering and IT development firm Engage IT Services for an undisclosed amount. The firm offers best-in-class development of sportsbook and gaming applications for cloud, web, and mobile platforms, user experience development, customized business intelligence, digital transformation consulting, end-to-end project and product management, Microsoft solutions, and other engineering and development projects. The acquisition enhances Elys’ in-house engineering capabilities and addresses growing demand for its product offerings, according to the company.
No Comments