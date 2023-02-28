5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 28 February 2023
Real Talk on Managed Security Pricing; Appian's New Channel Chief; What CISA Says About Apple and Microsoft; Cheap Security Fix -- Properly Configure All Your Tech
Can you believe it’s the end of February already? Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- What managed security services are worth: Interested in adding managed security services to your stack? At the Right of Boom closing panel discussion last week, moderator Gary Pica advocated for managed security service providers to price their services that include wrap in security at $400 a seat, and in New York City $500 a seat. He said that those who offer security can charge higher prices because of how expensive and rare cybersecurity talent is now.
- New channel chief: Automation software company Appian has appointed Mark Dillon as senior vice president, global partners organization. He most recently served as SVP of global partners and international at Quickbase.
- CISA’s view of tech vendors: CISA leaders are looking at multifactor authentication (MFA) rates as a way of judging big tech vendors, and right now Apple is looking good with 95% of users of iCloud enabling MFA. On the other hand, Microsoft users are not doing so well. Only 32% have enabled MFA on M365.
- A simple (but tedious) way to improve your security posture: Here’s a tip coming out of last week’s Right of Boom conference. If you want to harden up your security, make sure all your tech and all your clients’ tech is properly configured and all your devices are properly patched. Many of the exploited vulnerabilities discussed at the conference could have been fixed by completing those two actions.
- Last chance to be on our Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list: The deadline is February 28! If you specialize in any industry vertical, why not participate in this year’s survey and possibly be featured on this year’s list of Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs. You can find last year’s list, all our previous lists going back to 2016, and a link to the form to participate this year here.
