5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates – 26 January 2023
Microsoft seems to have recovered from its outage, Logically has a new CRO, and Harness acquires Propelo in today's updates.
Thursday, January 26, 2023
- Azure Services Resumes: Microsoft appears to have recovered today from the outage that knocked out most of its cloud services across the globe on Wednesday. The networking outage took down its cloud platform Azure along with services including Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365. Areas impacted were widespread including the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The only place that seems to have not been impacted was China and Microsoft’s platform for governments. The outage was blamed on a network connectivity issue with devices across the Microsoft Wide Area Network (WAN).
- Logically Names CRO: Managed security and IT service provider Logically has named Steve Rivera as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Rivera brings nearly 25 years of Cybersecurity and Information Technology industry experience, most recently leading sales and marketing at CynergisTek, a cybersecurity consulting firm.
- Data Platform Acquisition: Harness, a software delivery platform provider, has acquired Propelo, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Propelo’s platform provides insights into software delivery and workflows across teams, processes and systems. Propelo is now available as the Harness Software Engineering Insights module, the company said.
- Salesforce Partner M&A: Hero Digital, a customer experience transformation company, today announced its acquisition of Salesforce partner Omnichannel Commerce, a digital consultancy focused on delivering cross-cloud solutions in e-commerce, order, and subscription management for fast-growth and enterprise brands. The acquisition will accelerate Hero Digital’s existing commerce expertise while deepening its strategy capabilities and its ability to deliver commerce systems that are powered by Salesforce.com, the company said.
- Cloud Contract: Cognizant, which provides information technology, consulting, and business process services, has announced a new, 10-year services agreement with CoreLogic. The agreement is valued at approximately $1 billion and is an extension of the companies’ existing decade-long relationship. The company says the partnership will lead to an expansion of Cognizant’s services and anticipated value for CoreLogic, leveraging Cognizant’s digital transformation expertise particularly in cloud migration, automation, and industry-specific platform innovations; a significant commitment to innovation and automation expected to benefit CoreLogic through lower technology and operations costs over the lifetime of the agreement; and a strong focus on driving customer experience improvement through operational excellence.
