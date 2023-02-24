5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 24 February 2023
Kaspersky's new MSP plan, 5G announcements from Cisco, NTT and HPE and more in today's channel and MSP news updates. Sip up!
Credit: Getty Images
Happy Friday! Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on Friday, February 24, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- Kaspersky’s New MSP Plan: Endpoint security software provider Kaspersky has launched a new maintenance service agreement for its MSP partners in the US and Canada. The plan, dubbed Successive Plus MSA, provides support to MSPs with assistance from Kaspersky’s local team of engineers for a “low monthly cost,” according to the company.
- Cisco and NTT Partner For 5G: Big hitters Cisco and NTT are announcing a new partnership that will provide Private 5G adoption to enterprise clients, specifically in the Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, and Public sectors. The two companies say they plan to “co-innovate and jointly bring to market the technology and managed services that will enable enterprise customers to deploy Private 5G successfully.”
- HPE’s 5G Play: Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is expanding its own 5G network play through the acquisition of private cellular network technology provider Athonet. Italy-based Athonet delivers 4G and 5G mobile cores. HPE says it plans to integrate Athonet’s software with its own to give enterprises an option to deploy Wi-Fi and private 5G services into one single monthly subscription.
- Trend Micro Acquires: Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro has acquired Anlyz, a provider of security operations center technology. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the company says the acquisition of the Delaware-based Anlyz will extend its orchestration, automation, and integration capabilities while enabling enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to improve operational efficiencies, cost-effectiveness, and security outcomes.
- European Cybersecurity Expansion: Nomios Group, a European provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, announced the acquisition of Aditinet, a cybersecurity company in the Italian market. The acquisition strengthens Nomios’ European position, the company said.
