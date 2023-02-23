5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 23 February 2023
Software developer talent's getting harder to find, Barracuda has a new executive, Quest Technology Management makes an acquisition and more.
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 23, 2023. Sip up.
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- CSP Investment: Autonomous cloud cost optimization platform ProsperOps has announced a $72 million investment led by H.I.G. Growth Partners and other strategic investors. The investment will enable ProsperOps to further scale its platform capabilities, engineering, and go-to-market teams, as well as expand from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to additional cloud providers, the company said.
- Software Developer Talent Hard To Find: Recruiting developers with the right skills is the top challenge in 2023 for software developers and IT professionals, according to a new survey from Reveal. The finding comes amidst recent layoffs in the tech industry. More than a third of respondents (37.5%) indicated that they will continue to have trouble finding skilled developers in 2023 with DevOps Engineer, Data Analytics Developer, and IT Security Engineer identified as the hardest jobs to fill.
- New Barracuda Networks Exec: Email security provider Barracuda Networks has announced the appointment of former NetApp leader Paul Crighton to its managing director position in Australia. Crighton previously worked for NetApp where he served as Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) country manager for the last three years
- Quest Technology Management Acquires Lanlogic: IT service provider Quest Technology Management has acquired IT service and consulting firm Lanlogic for an undisclosed amount. The company says the deal will bolster its Technical Program Management (TPM), Managed Services, and consulting offerings.
- FPT’s Interac Asset Acquisition: Vietnam-based technology firm FPT Software has acquired Intertec International’s IT Services division. The company did not reveal the purchase amount. The acquisition will strengthen FPT’s North American nearshore delivery capabilities, according to the company. The Vietnamese IT firm says it will continue to leverage and build upon Intertec’s delivery centers and operational experience in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Mexico.
