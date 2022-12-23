5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 23 December 2022

Wallix introduced a new channel program, AT&T and BlackRock Alternatives have formed a new joint venture fiber platform and more. Sip up!

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, December 23, 2022. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

New Channel Partner Program: Cybersecurity software provider Wallix has launched a new dedicated partner program for managed service providers (MSPs). The program reinforces the company’s channel strategy and is designed to help MSPs better address the growing market, according to Wallix. MSSP Acquisitions: Managed services and security provider Sourcepass has acquired Contemporary Computer Systems Inc. This is the company’s sixth acquisition of 2022. New Fiber Platform: AT&T and BlackRock Alternatives have formed a new joint venture fiber platform. The company, Gigapower, LLC, will provide a best-in-class fiber network to internet service providers (ISPs) and other businesses across the United States, the companies said. MSP Acquisition: Netherlands-based telco Tata Communications is acquiring US-based media service provider Switch Enterprises for $58.8 million. Switch is a managed services provider for live production and video transmission. Digital Transformation Growth: The digital transformation market is expected to reach a value of US$4339.82 billion by 2030, according to a report from Data Bridge Market Research. The market was valued at $752.38 billion as we head into 2023, according to the report’s authors

