5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 22 February 2023

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Sip up.

Open source vunerabilties rise: Most code bases (84%) contain at least one known open source vulnerability, a 4% increase from last year. That’s according to the 2023 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis report, produced by the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC). The report also found that high risk vulnerabilties in the Retail and eCommerce sectors jumped by 557% since 2019. The Internet of Things (IoT) sector, with 89% of its total code being open source, saw a 130% increase in high-risk vulnerabilities since 2019.

But ransomware incidents are down: That’s according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal which looked at a handful of reports. They included one from Alphabet’s Mandiant cyber security group which saw a 15% decrease in ransomeware intrusions in 2022 from 2021. Meanwhile Crowdstrike Holdings said it saw a drop in average ransome demand amounts from $5.7 million in 2021 to $4.1 million in 2022.

New boss for VC3: Managed IT and cybersecurity service provider VC3 has named Ryan Vestby as its new CEO effective immediately. Sandy Reeser, who has served as CEO since 2017 will transition to the chairman of the board role. The two have been working together during 2022. The company serves local government and commercial customers across North America.

Financing gets easier inside ConnectWise: Channel financing company GreatAmerica Financial Services Corp. has integrated with managed services paltform company Connectwise. The company says the integration makes it easier for equipment buyers to submit a credit application from within ConnectWise CPQ (formerly ConnectWise Sell). Previously, service providers had to submit applications later in the process through the GreatAmerica Portal or through ConnectWise PSA. Now they can ensure their customers are approved for financing before the quote is approved.