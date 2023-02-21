5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 21 February 2023

Here are five—whoops, make that six—technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Sip up.

Healthcare managed services acquisition: Medicus IT , a managed IT service provider to healthcare providers and organizations has acquired MDcentric Technologies . MDcentric was advised by buy-side advisory firm Cogent Growth Partners . It’s the fifth time Medicus IT has chosen to supplement its organic growth with a merger.

Cybersecurity and compliance managed services program: Summit 7 , which provides cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, is rolling out new managed service provider offerings for contractors in the defense industrial base. This is a revamp of its managed services offering, Guardian, and the release of its managed security services offering Vigilance.

Tech spending looks brighter: Lenovo struck an optimistic note in its recent Q3 earnings report. While acknowledging macroeconomic pressures, the company said real demand in the PC sector as reflected by 2022 activiation data is much better than industry shipment data has indicated – reflecting that the channel is consuming excess inventory. Lenovo said it expects year-on-year growth to resume in the second half of the calendar year with end-user demand to be higher than pre-Covid levels. Further, Lenovo said its revenue mix from non-hardware-centric solutions and services achieved a record of 53%, with managed services almost doubling year-on-year, driven by TruScale Everything as a Service .

Broadcom, VMware extend deal deadline: Facing increasing regulatory scrutiny, Broadcom said it would exend the deadline to complete its $61 billion acquisition of VMware . The new date is May 26. Britain’s competition regulator said in January it had started an investigation into the acquisition, and separately EU antitrust regulators this month have resumed their investigation of the deal.

Paying for verification, 2FA: Meta has followed Twitter in introducing a premium service that hinges on paying a subscription fee for a verified account – one that requires a government ID and provides a blue badge. The move follows a plan by Twitter to charge users a subscription fee for using the 2-factor authentication capability. Is it a good idea to charge for identity verification and security that prevents fraud, or should this kind of service be offered for free so that users are more able to trust the platform? ChannelE2E will be keeping an eye on this one.

Right of Boom: I’ll be headed to the Right of Boom managed services cybersecurity conference later this week. Watch for coverage of the event here and on MSSP Alert, and if you see me there, be sure to say hi.