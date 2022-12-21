5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 21 December 2022

Iridium launches a satellite IoT service, the EU launches an investigation into the Broadcom/VMware acquisition and more. Sip up!

Iridium’s Satellite IoT: Iridium has launched a satellite IoT service. The new Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) service is a two-way cloud-native networked data system for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, optimized for use over the company’s Iridium Certus portfolio. Global Big Data: The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market size reached US$38.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group is expecting the market to reach US$120.7 Billion by 2028 for a growth rate of 20.78% during 2023-2028. Acquisition Investigation: The European Commission says it will investigate the proposed $61 billion acquisition of cloud computing and virtualization firm VMware by chipmaker Broadcom.

MSP Acquisition: Global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider Noventiq has acquired one of India’s principal Microsoft partners, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd. New Cybersecurity Appointment: Alliant Insurance Services, which distributes diversified insurance products and services, has announced the appointment of CJ Dietzman as Senior Vice President, Cyber Risk. Dietzman’s focus will be on delivering transformational cybersecurity programs for Allient’s clients, the company said.

