5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 20 January 2023
Alphabet layoffs, a new CEO for ConvergeOne and an acquisition for Abacus. This and more in today's channel and MSP market update.
Credit: Getty Images
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, January 20, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected]
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Alphabet Layoffs: Google’s parent company Alphabet will cut 12,000 jobs worldwide, according to a memo released by chief executive Sundar Pichai. The cuts followed what Pichai called a “rigorous review” of the business. The news comes just days after Microsoft announced it would cut 10,000 jobs.
- ConvergeOne’s New Chief Executive: ConvergeOne has appointed Jeffrey Russel as its new Chief Executive Officer. Russell succeeds John McKenna, who is retiring but will remain on the company’s Board of Directors as an Executive Director, the company said. Russell was most recently President and CEO of Accenture Canada, where he led all aspects of Accenture’s business
- Cybersecurity Acquisition: Abacus Group, which provides IT services to alternative investment firms, has acquired cybersecurity firm Gotham Security along with its parent company, GoVanguard. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The new business will be dubbed Gotham Security and serve as a subsidiary of Abacus Group with the leadership team remaining in tact and the company operating independently, Abacus said.
- E-Discovery Acquisition: Exterro, a leading provider of Legal Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software, has acquired Zapproved, a provider of e-discovery software known for its strong customer outcomes for an undisclosed amount.
- Systems Integrator Partnership: IoTOps solution provider SecuriThings has strengthened its partnership with Convergint — a leading global systems integrator — with the launch of a new remote managed services offering that will allow customers to ensure their phone’s security.
No Comments