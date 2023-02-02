5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 2 February 2023
Rob Rae, formerly of Datto, joins Pax8, Broadvoice has a new channel rep and more in today's MSP and channel news updates. Sip up!
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 2, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected]
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Pax8 Appoints Former Datto Exec: Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has announced that Rob Rae has joined the company as Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems. Rae will be responsible for improving and growing MSP relationships, providing guidance and consultation to implement new programs that champion the IT channel market, and partnering with the channel team on industry events and community operations, the company said. Rae previously served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Datto but left the company after it was acquired by Kaseya.
- Broadvoice’s New Channel Rep: UCaas provider Broadvoice has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances. Johnston will lead Broadvoice’s channel strategy, focusing initially on building awareness and driving partner sales, the company said.
- Managed Print Partnership: Global technology firm TCG Process has announced a partnership with the RBC Group, a leading Australian managed print technology solutions provider and member of HP’s global alliance board. The partnership will see the integration of the TCG Process intelligent document processing (IDP) platform, DocProStar, with RBC’s cloud automation platform Docs2me. RBC will also leverage DocProStar to automate high-volume, complex business applications, such as loans, claims, and onboarding for enterprise customers.
- Broadband Acquisition: Rise Broadband, which provides broadband services across 16 states, today announced it has been acquired by private equity firm GI Partners. GI Partners is a U.S.-based investor in the data infrastructure businesses. Rise says it will use the new capital to improve customer experience and accelerate Rise Broadband’s rollout of fiber-to-the-home services for rural American homes and businesses.
- Addigy’s Apple Update: Addigy, which provides device management and self-service IT solutions, has released a new System Update functionality that makes it easier for customers to deploy Apple system updates via mobile device management (MDM). The functionality makes it simple for IT administrators to manage Apple System Updates for macOS, iOS, iPadOS and tvOS for all the devices they manage, the company said.
