5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 17 January 2023

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Sip up.

Microsoft To Add ChatGPT: Microsoft Corp . plans to add OpenAI ’s artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to its cloud-based Azure service “soon,” Bloomberg reports. Microsoft has provided its Azure OpenAI Service to a limited amount of customers since 2021. The service gives Microsoft’s cloud customers access to various OpenAI tools like the GPT-3.5 language system that ChatGPT is based on.

MSP Acquisition : Pennsylvania-based Omega Systems , a managed service provider and managed security service provider for the financial services, manufacturing, health care, government, and professional service industries has acquired the TNS Group . TNS Group is an IT services provider from Stamford, Connecticut. This represents Omega’s third strategic acquisition in the last 12 months.

Expanded Connectivity Partnership: Aryaka , a unified SASE and SD-WAN solutions provider, has expanded its partnership with SGS Telekom , a global provider of edge connectivity offering last-mile Internet access and networking services to enterprises, hotel chains, retail chains, system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs) and SD-WAN providers. Through the expanded partnership, SGS will resell Aryaka’s solutions, allowing Aryaka to expand its global reach, especially in the Asia Pacific region, the companies said.

GTT’s Fiber Partnership: GTT Communications has expanded its partnership with Ziply Fiber , an internet-specific fiber networks provider. The company says the extended relationship will establish a new network Point of Presence (PoP) to serve the fast-growing data center market in Portland, Oregon. This isn’t GTT’s first fiber investment. The company acquired European fiber network operator Interoute for US$2.3 billion in cash back in 2018.