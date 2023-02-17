5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 17 February 2023
Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs; Pax8 Employee Honored with DEI Award; DocuSign Layoffs; RIP IE.
Credit: Getty Images
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 17, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected].
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2023: Does your company specialize in healthcare, education, financial services? What about manufacturing, energy, or media? How about not-for-profits or government? Or is there another industry specialty that you’ve developed and cultivated as part of your managed services business? ChannelE2E is currently fielding our Vertical Market MSPs survey and, at the end of the process, we will publish the 2023 list of Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs. Now is your opportunity to be honored by being a part of this list. Check out last year’s list here, and go to this link to complete the survey so that we can consider your company for ranking on this year’s list.
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion in boosting rural tech jobs: MSP cloud commerce marketplace company Pax8’s Ashlie Arnold has been recognized for spearheading the company’s Rural Empowerment Program, the company’s initiative to build a diverse workforce through the creation of tech career opportunities in rural areas of Colorado. Arnold, who serves as an information systems and analytics manager, was named Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) & Talent Champion of the year as part of the Colorado Technology Association’s annual APEX awards.
- Layoffs for digital signature company: DocuSign announced that it will cut 10% of its workforce in an action that the company said would mainly impact its field operations. These layoffs are a second round, following a previous cut in September 2022 that impacted 9% of the workforce. DocuSign announced in January the appointment of former Atlassian CMO Robert Chatwani as president and general manager for marketing and growth and former Google VP of operational effectiveness, Anwar Akram as chief operating officer. Both new hires report to the CEO.
- Meet the new boss: Empower AI, a provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. government agencies, has a new CEO. Jeff Bohling has been appointed to the top job by Empower AI’s board of directors. Bohling has more than 20 years of experience in executive roles at government contractors.
- RIP Microsoft Internet Explorer: Before we head into the weekend, let’s observe a moment of silence for Microsoft Internet Explorer. Earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed that the end is here for the web browser. An update to the Internet Explorer desktop app support page said IE 11 desktop app has been “permanently disabled through a Microsoft Edge update on certain versions of Windows 10.” RIP IE.
No Comments