5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 16 February 2023
Perimeter 81 Integrates with ConnectWise; Dutch PE MSP Buy; Retaining Cybersecurity Pros; Partner Program for AI Workloads.
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 16, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected]
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- Perimeter 81 integrates with ConnectWise: Network security platform provider for MSPs Perimeter 81 has integrated with ConnectWise PSA. The company said the integration will allow Perimeter 81 MSPs to sync end customer usage with ConnectWise PSA to streamline the monthly billing process. It also eliminates the need for Perimeter 81 partners to manually update license utilization within ConnectWise PSA, allowing for automated modifications associated with scaling subscriptions.
- Dutch private equity managed services buy: Private equity firm Avedon Capital Partners has agreed to buy two Dutch service providers – Detron and Zetacom – for an undisclosed sum. Avedon plans to combine the two companies, becoming one of the Netherlands’ largest independent managed services providers with over 600 employees.
- Partner program for AI workload software: For those with customers who handle performance-intensive workloads – i.e. video processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning – data platform provider WEKA is rolling out a new partner program called WEKA X. This is geared primarily toward the VAR model, according to Jeff Echols, the company’s channel chief, and adds features like marketing funds and deal registration. The technology can sit on top of the public cloud (AWS and Google already, with Azure coming soon), and it can also be configured as on-premises or hybrid.
- Employee turnover? What makes workers leave: If you are seeing more turnover at your organization, you may want to take a peek at CompTIA’s job seeker trends report to get some insights into the trends. Not a surprise, but job seekers want pay increases and work flexibility, rating these as priorities in their searches. Workers between the ages of 18 and 34 were most likely to rate employee experience factors high, including work-life balance and personal well-being.
- Retain those cybersecurity pros: A new study from (ISC)², a non-profit association of certified cybersecurity pros, found that despite recession concerns and widespread layoffs at big tech companies, cybersecurity teams will be the least impacted by staffing cuts in 2023. The survey of 1,000 C-suite executives in the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan and Singapore revealed that 85% of respondents expect layoffs will be necessary but that cybersecurity roles will be the least impacted. HR, finance, operations, marketing, and sales are more likely to be targeted than cybersecurity is.
