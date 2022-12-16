5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 16 December 2022

Today's MSP and channel market news includes Meta's canceled contracts, Bigleaf Networks new chief marketing officer and more. Sip up!

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, December 16, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected]

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

Managed Print Services Acquisition: Managed print services company Velocity Print, which has operations around the northeastern United States, has acquired fellow New York-based The Bajan Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Expanded Offerings: Bigleaf Networks, an internet experience and optimization provider has announced the appointment of its new Chief Marketing Officer. Lori Stout has joined Bigleaf as Chief Marketing Officer. Data Analytics Market Growth: The Global Data Analytics Market Size is projected to grow to US$329.8 billion by 2030, for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a report from Acumen Research and Consulting. Canceled Contracts: Meta Platforms Inc. – the parent company of Facebook – has halted the planned construction of two new data centers in Denmark, canceling a $342 million that the company signed in August, Bloomberg reports. AWS Partnerships: Cloud operations firm Logicworks announced today that it has achieved AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP Competency) status.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences