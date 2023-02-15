5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 15 February 2023

has found that ransomware attacks against industrial organizations increased by 87% in 2022 from the year before, with most malicious activity targeting the manufacturing sector. The report also noted that threats against the energy sector and critical infrastructure increased following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ransomware Spikes Against Industrials: A new report from cybersecurity firm

Veeam Rolls Out New Data Platform: Looking to help in the fight against ransomware,

Veeam Software

is rolling out a new Veeam Data Platform to deliver advanced data security, recovery, and hybrid cloud capabilities. Inaugural partners for the platform include

Scality

, which is working on Veeam’s new Smart Object Storage API. Other ecosystem partners are Pure Storage and Object First.