5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 15 February 2023
Another IT service provider acquisition; Veeam's new platform partners with Scality; Ransomware hits industrial organizations more often.
Credit: Getty Images
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Sip up.
A. Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- Another Acquisition: Montreal-based provider of digital transformation and application modernization solutions, Fresche Systems, has acquired Silveredge Consulting, an IT consulting firm that specializes in IBM i application support, ERP, and homegrown application development and help desk services. Fresche Solutions was acquired by investment firms American Pacific Group and Northstar Capital in 2020.
- Ransomware Spikes Against Industrials: A new report from cybersecurity firm Dragos has found that ransomware attacks against industrial organizations increased by 87% in 2022 from the year before, with most malicious activity targeting the manufacturing sector. The report also noted that threats against the energy sector and critical infrastructure increased following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
- Veeam Rolls Out New Data Platform: Looking to help in the fight against ransomware, Veeam Software is rolling out a new Veeam Data Platform to deliver advanced data security, recovery, and hybrid cloud capabilities. Inaugural partners for the platform include Scality, which is working on Veeam’s new Smart Object Storage API. Other ecosystem partners are Pure Storage and Object First.
- A Great Place to Work: IT By Design, a company that provides tech staffing and solutions for managed service providers, has been named a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row by the organization of the same name that provides employee surveys and workplace culture advisory services.
- Leadership Changes: Cloud marketplace company SherWeb recently made some additions to its leadership team that the company says will enhance the overall partner experience for MSPs. Benji Germain is now the VP of product and will oversee the marketplace and services offering. Marc-Andre Fontaine will now also serve as VP of marketing and client experience.
