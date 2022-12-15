5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 15 December 2022
Today's channel partner and MSP updates include Applied Tech and Platte River Networks' merge, Wipro's new services contract and more.
Credit: Getty Images
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, December 15, 2022. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected]
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- MSP Merger: Applied Tech and Platte River Networks have partnered to become “an MSP superpower,” according to the joint press release. Platte River Networks will adopt the Applied Tech brand in early 2023 and the combined company will serve businesses throughout Wisconsin, the Denver metropolitan area, and across the U.S., the company said.
- Expanded Offerings: European cybersecurity software provider Wallix is planning to strengthen its Channel First strategy through the consolidation of its partner support system: the Business Partner Program. The company says the program will support its growth objectives through to 2025.
- Cloud Division Sale: Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service company Agora is selling the customer engagement cloud business segment of China-based Easemob, which Agora acquired in early 2021, to TI Cloud Inc. for approximately US$14.6 million in an all-cash transaction.
- New Services Contract: Wipro Limited has been selected by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe for a five-year, multi-million dollar managed services contract for its entire application landscape, the company announced.
- New Partner Program: CommScope has unveiled its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. This follows a move in April that saw the company spin-off its Home Networks business to focus on broadband networks; venue and campus networks; and outdoor wireless networks.
B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences
- Marketopia GrowCon 2022 (December 12-14, Florida)
- Palo Alto Networks Ignite22 (December 12-15, Las Vegas)
- NRF 2023 – Retail’s Big Show (January 15-17, New York)
- NerdioCon 2023 MSP Conference (February 27-March 2, Cancun, Mexico)
- All Tech Conferences: Listed Here
- Add Your Annual Event To Our Calendar: Submit it here for consideration.
No Comments