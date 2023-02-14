5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 14 February 2023
CompTIA Preps Cybersecurity Trustmark; Kaseya Trains Tomorrow's MSP Workforce; Accenture Acquires Cybersecurity Specialist.
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
A. Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- An Organizational Cybersecurity Credential for MSPs: CompTIA is working on creating a Cybersecurity Trustmark credential for MSPs and now has about 300 on the waitlist for it when it’s released. This new credential is designed so that if the MSP already has adopted a framework—such as the one from NIST—CompTIA’s framework can be mapped to the one that’s already in place.
- Training Tomorrow’s MSP Workforce: Kaseya is kicking off the Remote IT and Security Management Program in partnership with Florida International University. This is in response to all the MSPs who have said they are challenged to find qualified people with the technology and soft skills needed to work at an MSP. As a bonus for Kaseya MSPs, graduates of the program will understand the tool sets you use.
- Accenture’s Brazil Cybersecurity Acquisition: Professional services giant Accenture announced that it would acquire Brazil-based cybersecurity company Morphus. Morphus has its headquarters in Fortaleza. The company’s portfolio includes red and blue team services; governance, risk and compliance services; enterprise risk management; cyber strategy; threat intelligence; and managed security services.
- MSP Partnership Deal: Private equity-backed IT services provider New Charter Technologies announced it will partner with DS Tech, a managed IT provider based in Escanaba, Michigan. DS Tech has served the Michigan and Wisconsin area since 1976. New Charter Technologies is a portfolio company of private equity firm Oval Partners.
- Securing Microsoft 365: If you are planning your week and looking for ways to reduce risk and find more revenue, you’ll want to go back and check out our January webcast which featured 20-year MSP and Microsoft 365 expert Amy Babinchak of Harbor Computer Services. As an MSP who has been there and done that, she has some key advice on tracking 365 security risks from your service desk as well as bundling security services around Microsoft 365 and pricing in those value-added services.
