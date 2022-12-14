5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 14 December 2022

Today's channel partner and MSP updates include Nerdio's funding announcement, H.I.G. Capital's sale of Milestone Technologies to The Halifax Group and more.

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday December 14, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected]

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

Funding: Solutions provider Nerdio has completed a Series B funding round investment of $117 million led by Updata Partners Selling Interests: Global alternative investment firm H.I.G. Capital has sold its majority interest in its portfolio company Milestone Technologies to The Halifax Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. H.I.G. says will maintain a minority stake in the Company post-closing. MSP Acquisition: Middle-market private equity firm Gemspring Capital Management has acquired a majority interest in technology advisory services and software provider Amplix. Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group, and allConnex. Managed Services Acquisition: Software developer and integrator CyTrack.io has acquired fellow-Australian telephony and managed services provider CTI Solutions for an undisclosed sum. Network Tecnology Partnership: AI-driven network provider Juniper Networks has been selected by Deutsche Telekom as the first network technology partner for its Magenta Business Networks SD-X. SD-X is a cloud-based, virtualized, and automated platform that facilitates the transition from MPLS (multiprotocol label switching) to software-defined network services for enterprises across Europe.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences