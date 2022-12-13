5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 13 December 2022
Today's channel and MSP market news includes Oracle earnings, Kevin Shank's return to CompuCom as its CEO and more. Sip up!
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Sip up.
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Cloud Earnings: Oracle Corp posted better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter. The company says it benefited from strong demand for its cloud software services and the acquisition of electronic medical records firm Cerner. The company said it would continue to invest $2.4 billion per quarter in its cloud business.
- MSP Acquisition: Global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company ATSG today announced the acquisition of Xentaurs, a cybersecurity company providing Consulting, Design, Implementation, and Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services. Financial terms of the deal were not released.
- Familiar MSP Leadership: National MSP CompuCom Systems is welcoming back seasoned channel veteran Kevin Shank as CEO. Shank spent nine years as an executive with the company before it was acquired by ODP, the parent company of Office Depot. CompuCom is now owned by private equity firm Variant Equity Advisors.
- Cybersecurity and AI: The artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market size has been valued at US$22.4 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to $60.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report from MarketsandMarkets.
- Cybersecurity Market Size: Meanwhile, the global cybersecurity market size is expected to reach $500.7 billion by 2030, according to a report from Million Insights.
