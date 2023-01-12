5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 12 January 2023

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, January 12, 2023. Sip up.

MSP Acquisition : Identify and access management provider Simeio has acquired Texas-based PathMaker Group (PMG) – an identity management services and solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition strengthens Simeio’s presence in the utilities, travel, and logistics industries and expands its North American presence, the company said.

Multi-Cloud Management M&A: Aptum , a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, acquired Montreal, Canada-based CloudOps for an undisclosed sum. CloudOps is a cloud consulting, managed services, and software company focused on open source, cloud native platforms, networking, and DevOps. The deal will bolster Aptum’s hybrid multi-cloud solutions and services offering, according to the company.

More MSP M&A: TRG , a global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale, and payments has acquired Canadian mobility devices and wireless network solutions provider Real World Communications for an undisclosed sum. The news comes just weeks after the Company announced a major expansion of its Canadian operations.

Xerox’s Latest Acquisition: Continuing with the M&A trend today, Xerox has acquired Advanced UK , an Uxbridge, UK-based hardware and managed print services provider, and long-standing Xerox Platinum partner. Xerox says the deal will allow it to further vertically integrate, continue to strengthen its presence in the UK, and provide continuity to Advanced UK’s customer base. Financial terms were not disclosed.