5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 10 February 2023
ConnectWise Integrates with Chat GPT, Pax Acquires Bam Boom Cloud, Calling All Vertical Market MSPs!
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 10, 2023. Sip up.
A. Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- Chat GPT for MSPs: ConnectWise says it will integrate its RMM tools ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise RMM with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. CTO Raghu Bongula says that he sees huge potential for tools like this in the technology sector, especially in use cases for MSPs.
- Pax8 Acquires Bam Boom Cloud: The cloud commerce marketplace company Pax8, which just hired former Datto exec Rob Rae, has also announced that it has acquired Bam Boom Cloud, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central services organization. Pax8 said the acquisition creates a new market opportunity for MSPs to easily add new lines of business services offering leveraging Bam Boom’s Microsoft Dynamics expertise.
- Calling All Vertical Market MSPs: Get recognized for your achievements as a leader in ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2023 list. Our survey is open now, and it will take you about 20 minutes to complete. But hurry and do it before the deadline of February 28. Looking to see who made last year’s list? Check it out here.
- Integration Partner Program: Appdome has unveiled a new partner program, Dev2Cyber Agilty. Through this program Appdome will work with the DevOps and DevSecOps ecosystem to integrate its mobile security automation platform with their CI/CD (continuous integration, continuous delivery) solutions. Appdome announced its first integration partner, CircleCI. The CircleCI integration lets mobile app development teams automatically incorporate protections into Android or iOS apps – no coding necessary. This speeds up app delivery while also ensuring apps are secure.
- Deals 2022 List Updated: You may have noticed that we fell a bit behind in updating our Ultimate List of MSP Mergers and Acquisitions over the last month or two. The good news is that the 2022 list is now up to date and complete. ChannelE2E covered 1,045 deals in the MSP market during 2022, a new record. The better news is that we are working to get the 2023 list going and up to date. Stay tuned!
