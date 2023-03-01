5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 1 March 2023
Veeam's M365 Backup; D&H Milestones; Syncro Adds Executives; Zero-Trust Program Redesign; New Revenue Chief at Securonix
Credit: Engin Akyurt from Pixabay
Welcome to March. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on Wednesday, March 1. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected].
Today’s Technology and MSP Partner Program News
- Protecting M365 from ransomware with backup: Veeam Software is releasing Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7. The release offers immutable backup copies that can be stored on any object storage repository, including Microsoft Azure Blob/Archive, Amazon S3/Glacier, and S3-compatible storage with support for S3 Object Lock.
- Big cloud and managed services growth: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based D&H Distributing said it saw triple-digit growth in a couple important categories last year—102% in modern applications and cloud service and 264% in its new managed services offering under its professional services portfolio.
- New revenue chief: Cloud-native security analytics platform provider Securonix has appointed Sanjay Singh as chief growth officer. In this role he will align, operate and scale the company’s global go-to-market functions including sales, marketing, channel and MSSP partners.
- PSA and RMM platform provider makes appointments: Syncro, a PSA and RMM platform for MSPs has announced new leadership appointments. Gerry Rice is the new Chief Financial Officer, Macall Gardner is director of technical support, and Kristen Costagliola is chief product and technology officer. These additions to the leadership team mean that 70% of Syncro’s executive positions are held by women and that 43% of the team is racially diverse, which the company said is a testament to its commitment to equity in leadership.
- Zero-trust partner program redesign: Zero-trust access solution provider Cyolo has redesigned its partner program and hired Jake Alosco as its new channel chief. The company said the partner program has been expanded to include OT environments and incorporate MSSPs, VARs and distribution partners in the partner enablement.
No Comments