5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 1 February 2023
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- AppDirect Acquires TBI: Subscription commerce platform company AppDirect has acquired TBI, one of the leading technology service aggregators in North America. The deal means “a significant” increase to the number of advisors working with AppDirect, the company said.
- Westerood Acquires NSTAR: Managed service solutions provider Westerwood Global has acquired NSTAR Global Services. The combined company will leverage its strengths in pursuit of becoming the leading asset lifecycle management and workforce solutions partner to the semiconductor and related high-technology industries, according to a prepared statement.
- New Radware Partner Program: Radware, a provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, has unveiled a newly enhanced partner program aimed at accelerating partners’ growth. Radware’s partners, which include resellers, MSSPs, carriers, and cloud service providers, gain access to new participation tiers, training, support materials and financial incentives.
- AppOmni’s Appoints Chief People Officer: SaaS security provider AppOmni is expanding its leadership team with the addition of the company’s first chief people officer. Tina Hawk will take the newly created position in order to optimize talent acquisition and retention, total rewards, DEI&B, professional development, and performance management, the company said. Prior to joining AppOmni, Hawk held HR leadership roles at Inflection.com, Inc., Conduit Global, TriNet, and Strategic Outsourcing, Inc.
- SDI Presence’s New National Account Manager: IT consultancy and MSP SDI Presence has announced its new National Account Manager. Don Clifton, an industry veteran and Sacramento-based State, Local, and Education (SLED) expert will join the company’s sales team. Clifton comes to SDI following more than seven years at multinational IT services and consulting company DXC Technologies, where he focused primarily on cloud solutions and digital transformation and served as point of contact for five western states as the firm’s Territory Director – SLED West.
